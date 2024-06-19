ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,270,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the May 15th total of 29,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

ICICI Bank Stock Up 2.4 %

ICICI Bank stock opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ICICI Bank has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $28.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.51. The company has a market cap of $94.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 16.47%. Research analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 23.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,217,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,819,000 after buying an additional 2,938,260 shares in the last quarter. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. bought a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,002,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,768,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,385 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 313.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,932,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,400 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. lifted its stake in ICICI Bank by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 4,187,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

