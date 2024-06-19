ICON (ICX) Trading 18.9% Lower This Week

ICON (ICX) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. ICON has a total market cap of $148.70 million and $5.16 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ICON has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,003,805,576 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

