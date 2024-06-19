ICON (ICX) Trading 18.9% Lower This Week

ICON (ICX) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. ICON has a total market cap of $148.70 million and $5.16 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ICON has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges.
About ICON
ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,003,805,576 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,003,644,688.5994912 with 1,003,644,921.8484619 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.14426952 USD and is down -15.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $8,993,981.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
ICON Coin Trading
