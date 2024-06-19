IFS Advisors LLC Trims Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

IFS Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,763,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,637,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,876,000 after acquiring an additional 841,822 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,279,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,192,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,341,000 after acquiring an additional 722,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,444,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,247,000 after acquiring an additional 584,906 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.15. 630,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,160. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.97. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $49.54.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

