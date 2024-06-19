Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $393.84

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 393.84 ($5.00) and traded as low as GBX 388.50 ($4.94). Impax Environmental Markets shares last traded at GBX 391 ($4.97), with a volume of 1,037,856 shares trading hands.

Impax Environmental Markets Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,633.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 393.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 388.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Elizabeth Surkovic acquired 1,506 shares of Impax Environmental Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 398 ($5.06) per share, for a total transaction of £5,993.88 ($7,616.11). In related news, insider Elizabeth Surkovic bought 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 398 ($5.06) per share, for a total transaction of £5,993.88 ($7,616.11). Also, insider Glen Suarez bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 394 ($5.01) per share, for a total transaction of £29,550 ($37,547.65). 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

