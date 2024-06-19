Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett Sells 739 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $110,761.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,290,461.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 26th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 8,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total value of $1,166,160.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 498 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $59,112.60.

On Monday, March 25th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,208 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $153,355.60.

Impinj Price Performance

PI stock traded down $3.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.17. The stock had a trading volume of 240,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,496. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.34. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.39 and a 1-year high of $175.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 9.42.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Impinj in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Impinj from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.10.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

