Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Short Interest Down 6.0% in May

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the May 15th total of 16,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.

Get Indaptus Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INDP

Indaptus Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ INDP opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.30. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $4.08.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Indaptus Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.