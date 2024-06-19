InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) Announces Dividend of $0.26

InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from InfraCap MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.
InfraCap MLP ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:AMZA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.21. 38,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.29. InfraCap MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.32.
About InfraCap MLP ETF
