Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL) Shares Up 0.1%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.23 and last traded at $32.22. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.20.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 million, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July stock. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL – Free Report) by 148.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July comprises about 0.4% of Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Unique Wealth LLC owned 42.39% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (XDJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. XDJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

