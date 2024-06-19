Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZW) Trading Down 5.3%

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 355 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 22,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
Innoviz Technologies Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33.
About Innoviz Technologies
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Innoviz Technologies
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- Trading Halts Explained
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.