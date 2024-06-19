Insider Buying: Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Director Purchases 20,300 Shares of Stock

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) Director Douglas B. Trussler purchased 20,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $116,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,819. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.59. 189,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,819. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.69. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $129.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 2,333.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 23.3% in the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 19,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPAA

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.