Insider Buying: Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Free Report) insider Frank Nelson purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £18,500 ($23,506.99).

Van Elle Stock Performance

Shares of VANL stock opened at GBX 37 ($0.47) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1,233.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 36.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 37.28. Van Elle Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 31 ($0.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 46 ($0.58).

Get Van Elle alerts:

Van Elle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a ground engineering contractor in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: General Piling, Specialist Piling and Rail, and Ground Engineering Services. The company offers various piling services, including augered, bored, drilled, rotary bored, continuous flight auger (CFA), sectional flight auger, cased CFA, driven, and restricted access and specialist piling services; and pile testing services comprising static and dynamic load, and pile integrity testing.

Receive News & Ratings for Van Elle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Elle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.