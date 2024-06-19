Insider Selling: Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) VP Sells 440 Shares of Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

KEYS stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.10. The stock had a trading volume of 934,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,936. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.5% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEYS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

