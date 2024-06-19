Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 9,595 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE MCO traded up $7.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $420.08. 808,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,968. The firm has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $298.86 and a 52-week high of $420.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.14.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Moody’s

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.