Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,690,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,306,000 after purchasing an additional 123,226 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 211.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,573 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $97,476,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 968,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,303,000 after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,855,000 after purchasing an additional 524,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBKR traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.74. 576,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.82. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.60 and a 12-month high of $129.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.08 and a 200-day moving average of $104.88.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

