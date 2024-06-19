Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 34,597 SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 862.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $94.57. 3,148,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,175,678. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.94 and its 200 day moving average is $94.27. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.79 and a 52 week high of $95.59.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

