Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 2,209 Shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 2.17% of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of FYLD traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $26.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,509 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.51. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $272.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.69.

About Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

