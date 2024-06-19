Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 573 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $23,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $763,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Ariston Services Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,460,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIGI stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,073. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.76. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $82.95.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

