Interfor (TSE:IFP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.10

Shares of Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$18.10 and traded as high as C$18.11. Interfor shares last traded at C$18.04, with a volume of 144,578 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James cut Interfor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$899.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$813.20 million for the quarter. Interfor had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interfor Co. will post 2.8616667 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian Fillinger acquired 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.16 per share, with a total value of C$100,037.91. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

