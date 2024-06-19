International Container Terminal Services (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) Shares Down 5.6%

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

International Container Terminal Services Stock Down 5.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15.

About International Container Terminal Services

International Container Terminal Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates container ports and terminals for container shipping industry and cargo owners in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It also provides ancillary services, including storage, container packing and unpacking, inspection, weighing, and services for refrigerated containers or reefers, as well as roll-on/roll-off and anchorage services to non-containerized cargoes or general cargoes.

