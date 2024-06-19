Internet Computer Trading 24.1% Lower This Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $3.80 billion and approximately $89.11 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for $8.18 or 0.00012594 BTC on major exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00041715 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007597 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010492 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer's total supply is 519,973,345 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,348,902 tokens.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

