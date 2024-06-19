Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Short Interest Update

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the May 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 130.0 days.

Intertek Group Stock Performance

Shares of IKTSF opened at $64.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.11. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $64.70.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

