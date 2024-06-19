Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,974 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 60,434 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 635,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 172,942 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,189,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,123,000 after purchasing an additional 308,843 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 980,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after buying an additional 145,770 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCQ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.24. The stock had a trading volume of 628,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,280. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average is $19.20. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

