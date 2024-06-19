Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,780,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the May 15th total of 8,350,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,241,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.95. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Invesco Increases Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently -109.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IVZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.75 to $16.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on IVZ

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.