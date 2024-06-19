Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the May 15th total of 4,770,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 867,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on IVR. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invesco Mortgage Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 58,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,492,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,125,000 after acquiring an additional 96,117 shares during the period. 40.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $9.26. The company had a trading volume of 724,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,541. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $12.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -228.57%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

