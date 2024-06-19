Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the May 15th total of 4,770,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 867,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.
A number of brokerages have commented on IVR. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invesco Mortgage Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.
Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $9.26. The company had a trading volume of 724,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,541. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $12.37.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -228.57%.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
