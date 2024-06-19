Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shot up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $485.90 and last traded at $485.21. 24,438,565 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 28,171,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $485.06.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the first quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

