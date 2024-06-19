Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC

Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.0% of Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.28. 6,283,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,134,082. The firm has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $169.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

