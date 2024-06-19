Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Corning (GLW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Corning (NYSE: GLW) recently:

6/18/2024 – Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $36.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/17/2024 – Corning was upgraded by analysts at Fox Advisors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/13/2024 – Corning was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

5/30/2024 – Corning was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.

5/30/2024 – Corning had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2024 – Corning is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Corning had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2024 – Corning had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW traded up $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,808,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,870,437. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.58. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Corning

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

In other news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 252,671 shares of company stock valued at $8,450,971. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Corning by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 83,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Corning by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 53,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.4% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 14,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

