Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Acquired by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INVH. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,164,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,000. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at $9,594,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at $9,594,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

