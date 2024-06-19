InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Trading Up 16.7%

InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 190,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 110,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.

InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Indy project comprising an area of 19,000 hectares located in Central British Colombia; and the West Desert Property located in Utah, the United States.

