Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IRWD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

NASDAQ:IRWD remained flat at $5.70 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2,223,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,843,104. The firm has a market cap of $892.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.20). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 254.41%. The business had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $282,549.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,556.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $282,549.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,207 shares in the company, valued at $535,556.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $143,198.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,631.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 907,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 90,636 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,608,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $8,472,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $9,321,000. Finally, 13D Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 971.8% in the 4th quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 367,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 333,348 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

