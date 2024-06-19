iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

TLT traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.59. 26,827,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,980,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.49.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.3083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

