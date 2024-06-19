iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Shares Acquired by Strategic Advocates LLC

Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USHY. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 135.9% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 200,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 115,304 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,060,737 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.2021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

