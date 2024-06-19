iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Stock Position Increased by Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC

Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF accounts for 11.6% of Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $12,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

NASDAQ IXUS opened at $67.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $70.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.13.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $1.0192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

