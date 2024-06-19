iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by IFS Advisors LLC

IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,032 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 42.8% of IFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,112,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,746 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,763,000 after acquiring an additional 146,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $549.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,221,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,633. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $523.56 and its 200 day moving average is $505.24. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $549.77. The stock has a market cap of $474.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

