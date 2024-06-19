iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Increased by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 295.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906,690 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,017,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,235,000 after purchasing an additional 534,649 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,116,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,533,000 after purchasing an additional 333,815 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,824,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,015,000 after purchasing an additional 777,708 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,738,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,183,000 after purchasing an additional 346,056 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,733,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,583,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average of $57.18. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

