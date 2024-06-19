iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.21

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.21 and last traded at $35.19, with a volume of 857128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.08.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEFA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,066.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,340,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,766 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $22,494,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,493,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,086,000 after buying an additional 611,299 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,269,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 393.5% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 170,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after buying an additional 136,313 shares during the period.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

