iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $66.57

Shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.57 and last traded at $66.42, with a volume of 349669 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.48.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 28,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,421,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $507,000.

About iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

