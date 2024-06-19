iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 37,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 47,856 shares.The stock last traded at $32.08 and had previously closed at $32.08.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average of $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $535.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISCF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,578,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,537,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 98,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

