iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $44.65

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.65 and last traded at $44.53, with a volume of 259794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.69.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.47.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,198,000 after purchasing an additional 24,813 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 473,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 2,288.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 394,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,686,000 after purchasing an additional 377,830 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 244,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 27,741 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

