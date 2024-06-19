iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $44.65

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.65 and last traded at $44.53, with a volume of 259794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.69.
iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.47.
iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF
About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF
The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
