iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Acquired by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,838,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,234,286. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.70 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.33.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.3627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

