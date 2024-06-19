iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Acquired by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 359.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,230. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.73. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

