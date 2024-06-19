iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.31. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.