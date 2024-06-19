iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Up 9.5% in May

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the May 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EEMA traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $73.20. 28,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,556. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.44 and a 200-day moving average of $67.32. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1-year low of $60.36 and a 1-year high of $73.64. The firm has a market cap of $439.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.69.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF
About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.