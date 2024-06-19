iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Up 9.5% in May

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the May 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EEMA traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $73.20. 28,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,556. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.44 and a 200-day moving average of $67.32. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1-year low of $60.36 and a 1-year high of $73.64. The firm has a market cap of $439.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the first quarter worth $602,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 70,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.