iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Sets New 1-Year High at $104.10

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.10 and last traded at $104.03, with a volume of 280692 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.54.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $289,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

