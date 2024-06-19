iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the May 15th total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ EWJV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.94. 52,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,374. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $33.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.31. The company has a market cap of $256.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.58.
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.4728 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
