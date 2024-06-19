iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.01

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.01 and last traded at $42.79, with a volume of 249116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.73.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.58. The firm has a market cap of $606.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 9,202.4% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 11,503 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 50,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 511.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 68,322 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

