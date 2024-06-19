iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS trimmed its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up 3.3% of Peoples Bank KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 78,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 280.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,066,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,847. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.66. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.58.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.1634 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

