iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Stairway Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Stairway Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,880 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 14.9% of Stairway Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stairway Partners LLC owned 0.32% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $184,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

IWD stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,457,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,531. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $179.56. The company has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.58 and a 200 day moving average of $170.54.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

