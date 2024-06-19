iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063,767 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,980,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,400 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,131 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,471,701,000 after buying an additional 225,483 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,019,000 after buying an additional 4,447,751 shares during the period.

IWM stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.75. 25,446,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,670,266. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.04.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

