iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.34

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.34 and last traded at $62.19, with a volume of 86690 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.81 and a 200 day moving average of $62.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 810.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

